2021 Hi-Line Invitational Tournament rosters released

HAVRE — The MSU-Northern men’s and women’s basketball programs are set to host the 34th Hi-Line Invitational Tournament April 2 and 3 at Havre High School.

The H.I.T. features some of Montana’s top high school talent on all-star teams from each of the state’s four classifications (Classes AA, A, B and C). Players from all eight state championship teams will be represented at this year's tournament. Last year's event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Girls and boys action will take place throughout the weekend, culminating with consolation and title games on Saturday evening. A 3-point and slam dunk contest is also scheduled for Friday evening.

The H.I.T., now in its 34th year, has featured some of the finest high school players in the state. The tournament was originally founded by Babsie Bishop. Rosters and a complete schedule are listed below.

2021 Hi-Line Invitational Tournament Schedule (Havre High School)

Friday, April 2

9:00 a.m. - Class A vs. Class AA Girls

10:15 a.m. - Class C vs. Class B Girls

11:30 a.m. - Class C vs. Class B Boys

12:45 p.m. - Class A vs. Class AA Boys

2:00 p.m. - Class A vs. Class B Girls

3:15 p.m. - Class AA vs. Class C Girls

4:30 p.m. - Slam Dunk and 3-Point Competitions

5:15 p.m. - Class A vs. Class B Boys

6:30 p.m. - Class AA vs. Class C Boys

Saturday, April 3

8:00 a.m. - Class B vs. Class AA Girls

9:15 a.m. - Class A vs. Class C Girls

10:30 a.m. - Class B vs. Class AA Boys

11:45 a.m. - Class A vs. Class C Boys

1:00 p.m. - Consolation Girls Game

2:15 p.m. - Consolation Boys Game

3:30 p.m. - Championship Girls Game

4:45 p.m. - Championship Boys Game

Seeding Tiebreakers:

1-Win/Loss Record

2-Head to head

3-Total defensive points allowed

2021 HIT TOURNAMENT GIRLS ROSTERS

CLASS AA GIRLS (Maroon)

Addy Heaphy, 5’5", Jr, Missoula Hellgate

Kylie Lantz, 5’9”, Sr, Helena High

Bailee Sayler, 6’0”, Jr, Missoula Hellgate

Lauren Dick, 6’0”, Jr, Missoula Hellgate

Kodi Fraser, 5’11”, Jr, Missoula Sentinel

Dani Bartsch, 6’2”, Sr, Helena Capital

Challis Westwater, 6’2”, Sr, Missoula Sentinel

Breanna Williams, 6’2”, Fr, Billings Skyview

Coach: Markaela Francis

CLASS A GIRLS (Black)

Sadie Filius, 5’5”, Jr, Havre

Kamber Good Luck, 5’8”, Jr Hardin

Kylie Walker, 5’6”, Sr, Havre

Mya Hansen, 5’8”, Jr, Billings Central

Layne Kearns, 5’7”, So, Hamilton

Loy Waid, 5’10”, Sr, Havre

Jillian Litwiler, 5’11”, Sr, Glendive

Isabella Erickson, 5’11”, Sr, Billings Central

Yelena Miller, 6’0”, So, Havre

Coach: Laramie Schwenke

CLASS B GIRLS (Blue)

Taya Trottier, 5’7”, Jr, Harlem

Bailey Finn, 5’4”, So, Sweet Grass

Payton West, 5’5”, Sr, Columbus

Hailee Brandon, 5’6”, Sr, Sweet Grass

Allison Kunze, 5’10”, So, Malta

Tia Stahl, 5’6”, Sr, Roundup

Brynna Wolfe, 5’7”, Jr, Whitehall

Rachel Van Blaricom, 5’9”, Jr, Jefferson

Emily Cooley, 5’11”, Jr, Sweet Grass

Lindsey Hein, 6’5”, Sr, Forsyth

Megan Baxter, 6’1”, Sr, Thompson Falls

Coach: Pat Goldhahn

CLASS C GIRLS (Green)

Jaycee Erickson, 5’5”, Jr, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale

Kia Wasson, 5’8”, Sr, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale

Aspen Giese, 5’8”, Sr, Fort Benton

Gracee Lekvold, 5’4”, Sr, Scobey

Liv Wangerin, 5’11”, Jr, Plentywood

Kiersten Van Kirk, 6’3”, Jr, Manhattan Christian

Kaitlyn McColly, 5’8”, Sr, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale

Sidney Dethman, 6’2”, Sr, Froid-Medicine Lake

Madeline Heggem, 6’0”, Jr, Winifred-Roy

Shyan Krass, 6’2”, Sr, Turner

Coaches: Jeff Graham, Nate Aschim, Chris Mattson

2021 HIT TOURNAMENT BOYS ROSTERS

CLASS AA BOYS (Maroon)

Levi Torgerson, 5’10”, Sr, Great Falls

Payton Sanders, 5’10”, Jr, Billings Skyview

Eli Hunter, 6’0”, So, Gallatin

Ty Huse, 6’2”, Jr, Bozeman

Cam Ketchum, 6’3”, Sr, Billings Skyview

Ky Kouba, 6’3”, Sr, Billings Skyview

Reed Harris, 6’5”, So, Great Falls

Tony Frolich-Fair, 6’5”, Sr, Missoula Sentinel

Drew Wyman, 6’6”, Sr, Great Falls

Coach: Shaughn McKeon

CLASS A BOYS (Black)

Josh Warp, 5’10”, Sr, Havre

Jon Kirkley, 5’11”, Jr, Beaverhead

Dougie Peoples, 6’0”, So, Butte Central

Colton Graham, 6’2”, Jr, Polson

Malachi Stewart, 6’2”, Sr, Billings Central

Brandon Finley, 6’1”, Sr, Frenchtown

Royce Robinson, 6’3”, So, Fergus

Cole Truman, 6’5”, Sr, Beaverhead

Kellen Detrick, 6’4”, Sr, Havre

Colter Bales 6’7” Sr Laurel

Coach: WayLynn Burgess

CLASS B BOYS (Blue)

Will Burns, 5’10”, Sr, Missoula Loyola

Caden Holgate, 6’0”, Sr, Manhattan

Colby Martinez, 6’0”, Jr, Columbus

Joe Demontiney, 6’1”, Jr, Rocky Boy

Kooper Oxarart, 6’1”, Sr, Malta

Kaelob Flores, 6’4”, Jr, Fairfield

Logan Leck, 6’4”, Sr, Shelby

Caleb Cole, 6’6”, So, Colstrip

Noah Bouchard, 6’7”, Sr, Huntley Project

Damon Gros Ventre, 6’5”, Jr, Lodge Grass

Rhett Reynolds, 6’8”, Jr, Shelby

Coach: Jordan Ratliff and Adam Demontiney

CLASS C BOYS (Green)

Caidin Hill, 6’1”, Sr, Manhattan Christian

Bryce Grebe, 6’1”, So, Melstone

Aiden Fishell, 5’11”, Sr, Scobey

Jayce Tande, 6’2”, Sr, Scobey

Hayden Diekhans, 6’4”, Sr, Fort Benton

Ethan Bell, 6’0”, Sr, Chinook

Aidan McDaniel, 6’1”, Sr, Belt

Caden Handran, 6’5”, Sr, Scobey

Charlie Kruer, 6’6”, Sr, Twin Bridges

Reece Elliot, 6’8”, Sr, Chinook

Coaches: Jeff Graham, Nate Aschim, Chris Mattson