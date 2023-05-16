University of Providence signs Valley Christian grad Eyan Becker

MISSOULA — The University of Providence men's basketball program picked up a local commit last week in Valley Christian graduate Eyan Becker.

Becker, a 2022 graduate of Valley Christian in Missoula, signed with the program last Wednesday. After graduating high school, Becker played one year post grad at Experience Academy in Johnson City, Tennessee. Experience Academy plays against powerhouses like Oak Hill Academy, IMG Academy and Montverde.

The 6-foot-4 point guard averaged 16 points, 2.5 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 2 steals per game in his career at Valley Christian.

Becker, who was a three-sport star for the Eagles in football, basketball and track and field, will also be throwing shot put at Providence for their track and field team.