"Sky's the limit" for Carroll's Liz Heuiser

HELENA — Liz Heuiser was a standout for the Helena High Bengals volleyball program. As she transitions into the college game, her new head coach Moe Boyle noted it seems like she's trying to do the same thing at Carroll College, but she's doing it her way.

"Liz has a big presence. She's just quiet about it and I think that given the opportunity, she is going to have tremendous success, being able to play her game. And she's going to bring a lot of that experience to our court," said Boyle.

With Heuiser growing up just down the road from her new alma mater, there are some more ties to Carroll than one might know. Heuiser’s mother, Amy, a standout in her own right for the Fighting Saints volleyball squad in the '90s, played with Boyle during a run where they won four straight conference titles. With ties to not just Carroll, but the Helena community as a whole, Liz noted it’s those ties that were the most important thing when she made her decision to don the purple and gold.

"There's like a very tight-knit community, especially around the sports. Like people from all over Helena come to watch. And it's just like the super big community. Everyone knows everyone and it's just so much fun having all that support from everyone," said Heuiser.

Boyle’s been the coach for the Fighting Saints for nearly two decades and said one of the things she likes about Heuiser as she makes the transition into college volleyball is the progress she’s bound to make over her years as a Fighting Saint.

"I think there's a big ceiling and all she's gonna do is rise. You know, you ask her to do something, and that's what she's trying to do. Where a lot of times, if you can't do it right away, you get frustrated. Liz is the person who's going to work hard to do what you're asking her to do," said Boyle. "Whatever that ceiling is. I don't think we're going to reach it anytime soon. Because I don't know if she realizes what she's capable of."