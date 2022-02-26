Sindou Diallo shot lifts Tech past Western in semis

BUTTE — It was mayhem.

Sindou Diallo hit a go-ahead layup with three seconds remaining to lift Montana Tech to a thrilling 70-68 victory over Montana Western in the Frontier Conference Tournament semifinals on Friday at the HPER Complex. The win puts Tech in the conference championship game for the first time since 1998.

After Western's last-gasp shot fell short, fans stormed the court and mobbed players in what was surely one of the most electrifying sights to ever unfold on Kelvin Sampson court.

Diallo had a game-high 24 points, Taylor England scored 18 and Drew Huse notched 11.

The Orediggers now face top-seeded Carroll College in the championship game on Monday in Helena. The Saints went 2-1 against Tech in the regular season.

This story will be updated.