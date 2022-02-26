Carroll College grits out win against MSU-Northern

HELENA — The No. 8 Carroll College Fighting Saints beat the MSU-Northern Lights in the Frontier Conference tournament semifinal 71-63 on Friday.

These two teams have already seen each other three times this year. Carroll won all three meetings, however, Friday night was nearly a different story.

Carroll’s Brendan Temple snagged the first score of the game and continued to have a great first half with eight points. Mascio McCadney was the Light’s highest scorer in the first half with 13 points. The Saints lead 34-25 heading into the half.

Though the Saints had a nine-point lead, Northern did not go away quietly. The Light’s biggest deficit of the night was 16 points. But thanks to McCadney going 3-4 from 3-point range, they were able to work back to just a four-point deficit with 11 minutes left in the game. After that, it was a back-and-forth battle but the Saints ended up pulling away winning 71-63.

The Saints will play host to the No.14 Montana Tech Orediggers Monday night for the Frontier Conference tournament championship game.

The Saints came into Friday night's game on a seven-game win streak that closed out their regular season. They finished the regular season with an overall record of 27-3 and a conference record of 13-2.

MSU-Northern wrapped up their regular season with an overall record of 19-12 and a conference record of 6-9.

