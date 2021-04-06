Watch
Rocky Mountain College's Ty Reynolds named Frontier Conference player of the week

Posted at 10:13 AM, Apr 06, 2021
WHITEFISH — Rocky Mountain College defensive back Ty Reynolds was named the Frontier Conference football defensive player of the week on Monday.

Reynolds, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound strong safety from Daphne, Ala., recorded one solo tackle and two interceptions in Rocky’s come-from-behind victory at Montana State-Northern on Saturday. The Battlin' Bears rallied past the Lights for a 24-21 win on Saturday in the first-ever game played on MSU-Northern's Tilleman Field. It was the final game of the 2021 spring football season for Rocky, which ended the campaign at 1-3.

The final games of the Frontier's spring schedule are this weekend. MSU-Northern (0-3) hosts Eastern Oregon (2-1) on Saturday, and Carroll College (2-1) hosts College of Idaho (3-0).

Carroll was off last week, while No. 6 College of Idaho kept its unbeaten record intact with a 49-38 win over No. 20 Eastern Oregon. The Yotes' Ryan Hibbs and Caden Cobb were named the Frontier's offensive and special teams players of the week. Hibbs, a 6-4, 215-pound freshman quarterback, was 14-of-21 passing for 266 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in his first collegiate start. Cobb, a 5-10, 175-pound freshman running back, averaged 33 yards per kick return, including one return of 48 yards.

