Rocky football spoils MSU-Northern's first game at new stadium

HAVRE — Drew Korf threw for one touchdown and ran for another as Rocky Mountain College beat MSU-Northern 24-21 in the Lights' first game at Tilleman Family Field.

It was the 39th straight Frontier Conference loss for the Lights, whose last conference win came against Carroll College in 2016.

Northern took a 21-7 lead into halftime behind two Izayah Boss rushing touchdowns and a 3-yard highlight-reel pass from Oakley Kopp to Jake Horner. Boss finished with 129 yards on 3 attempts.

Each team failed to capitalize on numerous opportunities in the first half. Kopp threw two interceptions (both to Rocky's Ty Reynolds) and botched an early handoff to Boss, recovered by Ethan Hurst for the Bears. That fumble gave Rocky the ball inside Northern's 10-yard line, which led to Drew Korf finding Carter Garsjo for a 7-yard passing touchdown. The Bears defense stuffed Northern at the goal line twice, but Korf also threw two picks, Rocky turned it over on downs twice, and Riley Garrett missed two field goals.

Northern's offense was nonexistent in the second half. Meanwhile, the Bears used methodical drives and favorable field position to slowly cut the deficit. Victor Ngalamulume scored on a 5-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter and Korf rushed for a 14-yard touchdown in the fourth to tie the game. With nine minutes left in the fourth, Garrett kicked a 40-yard field goal to give Rocky its first lead since the early minutes, which would prove to be the difference.

Korf totaled 188 yards for Rocky on 25-for-37 passing, including interceptions to Isaiah Paul and Trayvion Rainey.

Rocky finishes the regular season 1-3 with the win, while Northern falls to 0-3. The Lights will conclude the regular schedule hosting Eastern Oregon on April 10.