Rocky Mountain College, Montana Tech athletes earn Frontier Conference track and field honors

WHITEFISH -- Student-athletes from Rocky Mountain College and Montana Tech were named the Frontier Conference men's and women's outdoor track and field athletes of the week, the league announced Monday.

Three Battlin' Bears -- Elijah Barkell, Jackson Wilson and Allison Halverson -- were recognized for their performances at the Yellowjacket/Battlin' Bears Open in Billings. Barkell, a sophomore from Belgrade, took first in the hammer throw with a throw of 43.85 meters. He also recorded fourth-place finishes in the shot put and discus. Wilson, a freshman from Box Elder, S.D., won the 1,500-meter run with a time 4:00.72, the fourth-fastest time in the NAIA this season. Wilson also ran a leg on Rocky's 4x400 meter relay. Halverson, a freshman from Missoula, competed in the shot put (fifth place), discus (fifth place) and hammer (eighth place).

Becca Richtman, a Montana Tech senior from Ellburn, Ill., won the 5,000-meter run at the Yellowjacket/Battlin’ Bears Open with a time of 17:02.95, the third-fastest time in the NAIA this season.