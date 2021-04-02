Dickinson State men, women win Battlin' Bears/Yellowjacket Open

LOCKWOOD — The Dickinson State men's and women's track and field teams will return east with another pair of team titles. The Blue Hawks swept the team titles in Lockwood during Thursday's Battlin'Bears/Yellowjacket Open hosted by Rocky Mountain College and MSU Billings.

It was a three-team race on both sides, as the Dickinson State men and women held off MSU Billings and Rocky Mountain College for the first-place finish. The Dickinson State men finished with 184.5 points, while the Yellowjackets finished with 161 and Rocky with 120.5. The women's race was extremely tight, as the Blue Hawks finished second in the 4x400-meter relay to end the day and clinch the title with 138 points. MSUB, which placed third in the 4x400, finished second with 135 points. Rocky had 112 in third place.

Dickinson State's men had winners in the 100- and 400-meter dashes, the 110-meter hurdles, pole vault, long jump, shot put and both the 4x100- and 4x400-meter relays. Scobey graduate Martin Farver, who won three individual titles at the 2019 State C meet in Laurel, won the 100 and ran a leg on both relays. Cleet Wrzesinski, a Baker graduate, won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.10 seconds.

"I feel like it's honestly kind of been a little refreshing, because I wasn't able to compete last season," Wrzesinski said. "It's been nice getting back into things and finally getting going. Outdoor is a little more normal than indoor, especially with COVID, so that's nice, too. ... I'm excited that I got the opportunity to compete this year."

The Dickinson State women also had several winners on Thursday afternoon, including Wrenzi Wrzesinski, who was a 10-time state champion during her high school years in Montana. Wrenzi Wrzesinski won the 100- and 400-meter hurdles in 16.52 seconds and 1 minute, 7.66 seconds, respectively.

Illise Jennings won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes for the Blue Hawks, while Lexee Craig won the pole vault and Faith Brennan won the high jump.

For full results of the Battlin' Bears/Yellowjacket Open click here.