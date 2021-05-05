Providence's Cydney Finberg-Roberts leads 5 from Frontier Conference on NAIA All-America teams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Cydney Finberg-Roberts earned another award for her stellar volleyball season on Tuesday when she was named a second-team NAIA All-American.

Finberg-Roberts, a junior setter from Columbia Falls, helped Providence to one of the best seasons in program history. She was also named the Frontier Conference and Northwest Region player of the year after ranking third in the NAIA in assists per game (11.8) and fourth in total assists (1,116). Both marks set UP's single-season records, and Finberg-Roberts also set the program record for total career assists (2,454).

The Argos went 22-3 during the spring season, winning the first outright regular-season conference championship in program history. They won the Frontier Conference tournament title and advanced to pool play at the NAIA national tournament, where they ultimately ended their season with a loss to Jamestown (N.D.).

Sacha Legros, a senior libero, and Sadie Lott, a freshman outside hitter, also earned All-America honorable mention for UP. It's the first time in school history multiple players have received NAIA volleyball All-America recognition.

The Frontier Conference was also represented by Taelyr Krantz and Ayla Embry on the honorable mention list. Krantz, a Helena native, is a junior middle blocker at Carroll College, and Embry, a Bozeman product, is a sophomore libero at Rocky Mountain College.

The complete NAIA volleyball All-America teams can be viewed here.