Providence volleyball downs MSU-Northern in Frontier semis

GREAT FALLS — The Providence volleyball team (19-2) extended its winning streak to 17 straight games, downing MSU-Northern 25-16, 25-21, 25-15 in the Frontier Conference semifinals on Thursday.

The Argos were led by sophomore Adysen Burns who had a career-high 16 kills from her outside hitter position. Sacha Legros had 25 digs, while Cydney Finnberg-Roberts recorded 41 assists.

MSU-Northern stunned Carroll College in a five-set first-round victory on Tuesday, but the Skylights (3-19) couldn’t keep up with the Argos, who haven’t dropped a set in their last six matches.

Providence moves on to the Frontier Conference championship match on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the McLaughlin Center. The Argos will host No 2-seeded Rocky Mountain College, which came from behind to top Montana Tech 3-2 in the other Frontier Conference semifinal. Providence claimed the regular-season series with the Bears, 2-1.

MSU-Northern’s Alana Graves led the Skylights with seven kills in the loss. Emily Fellers had 25 assists, while Kaitlin Murdock led Northern with 13 digs.