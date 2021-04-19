Providence, Rocky Mountain College volleyball teams learn NAIA pool play opponents

SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- Providence and Rocky Mountain College will begin pool play at the NAIA volleyball national championship on Tuesday, April 27.

Providence, the Frontier Conference regular-season and tournament champion, defeated Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) on Saturday to advance to pool play, which will be played at the Tyson Event Center in Sioux City, Iowa. The Argos were placed in Pool A with Jamestown (N.D.) and Viterbo (Wis.) and will play their first match against Viterbo a 2 p.m. (MDT) on April 27. The Argos play Jamestown at 9:30 a.m. (MDT) the next day.

Providence finished the regular season ranked 15th in the NAIA top 25 coaches' poll, which was last released on April 7. Jamestown was ranked No. 1 and Viterbo was 20th.

Rocky, which received an at-large bid into the NAIA tournament, defeated Bushnell on Saturday to advance to pool play. The Battlin' Bears will compete in Pool D with Indiana Wesleyan and Midland (Neb.). Rocky plays both of its pool play matches on April 27, facing Indiana Wesleyan at 9:30 a.m. (MDT) and Midland at 4 p.m. (MDT).

Rocky was slotted 18th in the most recent NAIA coaches' poll. Indiana Wesleyan was No. 4 and Midland was 12th.

The complete pool play schedule can be found here.

The top team out of each pool will advance to the single-elimination bracket starting on April 29.

The NAIA Network – the association’s official video-streaming home – will broadcast all pool play and quarterfinal matches live. The semifinals on April 30 and the championship on May 1 will be streamed on ESPN3.