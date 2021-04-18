Rocky Mountain College sweeps Bushnell in NAIA opening round

The Rocky Mountain College volleyball team is moving on to pool play at the NAIA women's volleyball championships after a 3-0 win over Bushnell at home on Saturday night.

Rocky had to battle back in the opening set after falling behind early, but the Battlin' Bears would hold on for a 26-24 win. Rocky controlled the second set to win 25-21 but stumbled early in the third set, falling behind 10-5.

Rocky head coach Yang Yang called a timeout to regroup the troops, and the Bears never looked back. Rocky out-scored Bushnell 20-5 from that point to win the third set 25-15 and lock up a trip to Sioux City, Iowa for pool play of the NAIA national tournament.

"We just have to play our game. I told them that this is our home court. We have to defend it. All the girls did a really good job, relaxed a little bit and came back in to get a nice win, " Yang said. "It’s pretty special. We have a really special group. We knew we’d be good, but we just needed a little bit of work. It’s really exciting for our seniors, because they are not coming back next year. We’re really happy we can make it to nationals at this point.”

Rocky will find out its pool members on Sunday and will begin pool play on April 27.