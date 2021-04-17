No. 16 Carroll College stumbles against No. 1 Morningside in NAIA Football playoffs

SIOUX CITY, IA — Saturday was a rough day for the Carroll College Fighting Saints, as they fell to the No. 1 seeded Morningside Mustangs, 55-0, in the opening round of the NAIA Football Championship Series.

The Mustangs seemed to be able to move the ball at will in the contest to the tune of 566 yards. Joe Dolincheck was nearly untouchable for the Mustangs throwing for 322 yards and a touchdown while completing 21-of-25 attempts. The Mustangs ground game was on point, as well, as three Morningside running backs scored on the afternoon.

Anthony Sims led the way for the Mustangs with three touchdowns and 137 yards on 20 carries, with Matt Strecker adding two touchdowns and Jon Andreason adding another.

The Fighting Saints struggled to find any momentum on the afternoon as Devan Bridgewater was 14-31 for 131 yards and two interceptions for the Fighting Saints. The Mustangs also held Matthew Burgess, the NAIA's leading rusher this season with an average of 149 yards per game, to just 75 yards on 21 carries.

With the loss, the Fighting Saints' season comes to an end at 3-2 overall (3-1 in the regular season).