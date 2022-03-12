NAIA Men's national tournament: Tech records win in opener

Friday marked the beginning of the NAIA Men's national basketball tournament with Carroll College and Montana Tech both earning third seeds in their respective corners of the bracket. Below you can find wrap-up stories from Carroll College's and Montana Tech's opening round matchups.

3) Montana Tech 71, 14) Mid-American Christian 67

WAXAHACHIE, Texas — In Montana Tech's first appearance in the NAIA National tournament since 1999, the No.14 Orediggers beat the Mid-American Christian Evangels 71-67 on Friday afternoon.

MSU transfer Caleb Bellach was a key contributor for the Orediggers with 17 points and 8 rebounds, while Sindou Diallo turned in a 14 point effort with 6 rebounds and 6 assists.

Through the first half of play, the Orediggers found themselves down by seven with just over a minute left in the first half before the Orediggers surged behind Bellach who knocked down two three-pointers and a free throw to bring the game to a deadlock at 30-30.

In the second half, the Orediggers found their step and worked their way back into the lead with for the first time since early in the second half on a Bellach three-pointer near the opening of the first half.

From there the Orediggers continued to put their foot to the gas and blossomed their lead to nine near the mid-way point of the second

half before the Evangels found their rhythm and from there, the race to the finish was on.

The two teams traded the lead several times over the remainder of the game before Tech's defense was able to lock down the victory.

With the win, the Orediggers men will now face the winner of the second game of the night in Waxahachie between the Southwestern Assemblies of God Lions (Texas) and the Central Methodist Eagles (Mo.).

3) Carroll College vs. 14) Mount Vernon Nazarene at 7 p.m. in Helena