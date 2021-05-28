Becca Richtman claims national title at NAIA national track and field meet

(Editor's note: This story will be continuously updated throughout the day as results are posted.)

GULF SHORES, Ala. -- On the third and final day of the NAIA National Track and Field meet, Montana Tech's Becca Richtman etched her name in the record books with a national title in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase.

Richtman, originally from Illinois, recorded a time of 10:51.74 to take home the national title, marking the Frontier Conference's second national championship in as many days. Carroll College's Lee Walburn won the title in the men's decathlon on Thursday.

To start the day, Mei-Li Stevens and George Beddow from Rocky Mountain College took on the marathon and found spots on the podium with their finishes.

Stevens, a junior from Hardin, took third in the event with a time of 3:14:42 to start the day's proceedings and earn six points for the Battlin' Bears' team total, while Beddow, a junior from Billings, finished in fifth with a time of 2:47:23 good for four total team points.

Below is a list of athletes with known Montana ties. If any Montana athlete from the NAIA National Track and Field meet is left off, please email sports@ktvh.com.

Mei-Li Stevens, Rocky Mountain College: 3rd in the women's marathon, 3:14:42

George Beddow, Rocky Mountain College: 5th in men's marathon, 2:47:23

Allex Kosel, Eastern Oregon: triple jump

Shamrock Campbell, Carroll College: triple jump

Madde Boles, Carroll College: high jump

Becca Richtman, Montana Tech: 1st in 3,000-meter steeplechase, 10:51.74

Becca Richtman, Montana Tech: 5,000-meter race

Jackson Wilson, Rocky Mountain College: 5,000-meter race

Sydney Little Light, Rocky Mountain College: 9th in 1,500-meter race, 4:43.98