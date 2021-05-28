Carroll College's Lee Walburn wins national title at NAIA track and field meet

GULF SHORES, Ala. — On a historic day for Carroll College track and field, Lee Walburn was crowned a national champion.

The sophomore from Whitefish rallied from behind on the second day of the NAIA national meet's men's decathlon to oust the competition by nearly 140 points. Across the 10 events, Walburn never finished worse than eighth and recorded a win in the javelin with a throw of 56.61 meters and a win in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.21 seconds.

Jackson Wilson, a freshman for Rocky Mountain College, posted a stellar time of 14:48.50 in the men's 5,000-meter prelims, good for second place. Wilson will look to capture the Frontier Conference's second national title in as many days when the men's 5,000 meter race starts at 4:55 p.m. on Friday.

Faith Brennan, a freshman at Dickinson State from Kalispell, leapt her way to an All-American finish on Thursday, as well, finishing sixth in the triple jump with a jump of 12.21 meters.

Payton Durocher, a senior at College of Idaho from Choteau, helped lead her relay team to a fourth-place finish in the 4x800-meter race, which finished with a time of 9:16.10.

Below is a list of athletes at the NAIA national track and field meet with known Montana ties. Results will be updated as they become available. If there is anyone left off this list, please email sports@ktvh.com.

Full results from Day 2 of the meet can be found here.

Results from Montana athletes:

Lee Walburn, Carroll: 1st in decathlon, 7,095 points

Cleet Wrzesinski, Dickinson State: 13th in decathlon, 6,230 points

Nikki Krueger, Carroll: 16th in shot put, 13.09 meters

Alex Kosel, Eastern Oregon: 16th in long jump, 7.01 meters

Joseph Vanden Bos, Rocky Mountain College: 15th in 800-meter race, 1:54.94

Josh Malone, Carroll: 14th in high jump, 2.00 meters

Garrett Kocab, Carroll: 10th in discus, 47.43 meters

Faith Brennan, Dickinson State: 6th in triple jump, 12.21 meters

Elly Machado, Reghan Worley, Kate Picanco, Natalie Yocum; Carroll: 6th in 4x800-meter relay, 9:19.99

Payton Durocher, College of Idaho: 4th in 4x800 meter relay, 9:16.10

Becca Richtman, Montana Tech: 8th in 5,000-meter race, 17:40.43

Jackson Wilson, Rocky Mountain College: 2nd in 5,000-meter race, 14:48.50

Payge and Payton Durocher, College of Idaho: 11th in 4x400-meter relay, 3:56.11

