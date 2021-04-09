Helena Capital's Henry Lauerman signs to play soccer for Carroll College

HELENA — On Thursday, Henry Lauerman signed his letter of intent to play soccer, specifically goalkeeper, for the Carroll College Fighting Saints.

"I just thought it was a great opportunity to stay close to home. And I've always known it's a good program growing up, and it's always been a dream of mine to play here," Lauerman said shortly after signing.

Lauerman joins a few more Helena Capital products on the Carroll College roster in Ryan Quinn and Caleb Hoxie, and noted going into a program where he's familiar with a few players is an added benefit but it wasn't everything.

"It's an awesome positive to it. Playing with them at Capital was just -- we had one of the better teams there in the state. So being able to play with them here, we'll have some good chemistry going into it," said Lauerman. "That was a big deciding factor. Also that, and it's just a good program. I think I would have come here either way, but that's just a good part of it."

As the Carroll College men's soccer season comes to a close, Lauerman noted he can't wait to finally don a Carroll College jersey, even if his won't be purple and gold.

"It's definitely going to be a big part of my life. Just going back to Capital, putting on that jersey for the first time was just amazing. And I think this will be even better to be able to play in college and put on the green," Lauerman joked as he gestured to the green goalkeeper jersey on the table where he signed his letter of intent.

Lauerman said he plans on studying health sciences while playing soccer and hopes to get his doctorate degree in physical therapy after his time on the pitch comes to a close.

The Carroll College men's soccer team finished its season at 4-2-2, good for second in the Cascade Conference eastern division.