Frontier Conference's 'Hoops For A Cause' to benefit Western point guard Gabby Weber

BOZEMAN — This Saturday, the Frontier Conference is hosting its fifth annual Hoops For a Cause basketball camp at Belgrade Middle School. Each year the conference chooses a different cause to raise money for with this year’s benefit hitting very close to home

“Every year we kind of talk as coaches as to what might be a cause that’s worthy, and I think it was a no-brainer talking to Lindsey Woolley at Western and Bill Himmelberg," Montana State University-Northern women's basketball head coach Chris Mouat explained. "I think they were the first two that really said it should be Gabby [Weber]. She’s a part of our Frontier family, and so we want to be able to do what we can to help her out.”

Former Belgrade basketball star Gabby Weber was diagnosed with a rare vascular disease in her right leg during her junior season, which brought on many surgeries and countless medical bills.

She’s since signed with Montana Western but has hit yet another roadblock -- now dealing with the same issue in her other leg.

“She’s such a fighter," Mouat added. "She’s such a competitor. She was a great high school player, and I think her college days - I can’t wait to see her out there. I know she’s going to do everything she can to make that happen, so for us to be able to help that process a little bit as a group of coaches and players from our league is pretty special.”

As of right now, every school in the Frontier will be represented at Saturday’s camp, which is being held at Belgrade Middle School.

There will be three separate two-hour sessions for kids ranging from kindergarten all the way to eighth grade, and it’s not too late to sign up. They’re allowing new campers at the door for only $25, with all proceeds going directly to Gabby’s family.

'Hoops For A Cause' Basketball Camp Schedule:



K-4th Boys and Girls (9 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

5th-8th Girls (11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

5th-8th Boys (2 p.m. to 4 p.m.)

“We want to get as many people in the door as we can, and our goal is to make the kids that are there understand why they’re there," Mouat said. "Basketball is helping somebody, and I think that’s a cool thing. It gives us an opportunity to use our platform as coaches and players.”

To donate to this year's Hoops For A Cause, click here.