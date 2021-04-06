Watch
Frontier Conference volleyball tournament begins Tuesday

Posted at 9:56 AM, Apr 06, 2021
WHITEFISH -- Frontier Conference volleyball teams wrapped up their regular season last week, with Providence securing the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament. The Argos, along with second-seeded Rocky Mountain College, will earn first-round byes in the tournament, which is set to begin Tuesday.

Carroll College is the No. 3 seed, followed by Montana Tech, Montana Western and Montana State-Northern.

To close the regular season, Providence's Sadie Lott, Rocky's Ayla Embry and Tech's McKenna Kaelber earned Frontier Conference player of the week honors.

Lott, a 5-foot-9 freshman middle blocker, averaged 3.83 kills per set with an attack percentage of .452 to help the Argos sweep Montana Western last week and clinch their first-ever outright regular-season title.

Embry, 5-4 sophomore libero from Bozeman, averaged 8.44 digs per set as the Battlin' Bears closed the regular season with a road sweep of MSU-Northern.

Kaelber, a 5-11 sophomore setter, averaged 10.89 assists a set to help the Orediggers sweep Carroll College. She recorded a season-high 56 assists in a five-set comeback victory on Thursday.

The Frontier Conference tournament begins Tuesday with two first-round matches: No. 5 Montana Western (3-15) at No. 4 Montana Tech (8-10), and No. 6 MSU-Northern (2-18) at No. 3 Carroll College (10-8). Both matches start at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The semifinal round is slated for Thursday, where Providence (18-2) and Rocky (16-3) await the winners of Tuesday's first-round matches. The lowest seed will travel to the highest seed throughout the tournament.

The championship is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday.

Due to Frontier Conference COVID-19 protocols, spectators will not be permitted. Each host school is responsible for a free webcast of conference tournament matches.

