Montana Tech volleyball rallies past Carroll College for 5-set win

BUTTE — The Orediggers showed some grit on Thursday.

Karina Mickelson poured on a match-high 21 kills and Hannah Oggerino led all players with 26 digs as the Montana Tech volleyball team rallied past Carroll College in five sets 19-25, 25-29, 26-28, 25-28, 15-11 on Thursday evening at the HPER Complex.

The win helped the Orediggers (7-10 overall, 7-10 in the Frontier Conference) bounce back from a sweep to Providence last weekend as they took the first match of the final doubleheader of the regular season.

Maureen Jessop added 15 kills for Tech, Sydney Parks had 13 and Taylor Henley had 11.

The Saints (10-7) were led by 17 kills from Taelyr Krantz, 14 from Lexi Mikkelson and 12 from Madde Boles. Julia Carr led Carroll's defense with 22 digs.

The Frontier Conference tournament is next week. The Saints have already secured the No. 3 seed while Tech is No 4. Both teams will host first-round matches.