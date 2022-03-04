Frontier Conference sends 4 women's teams, 2 men's teams to NAIA national tournaments

Four women's teams and two men's teams from the Frontier Conference were selected to play in the NAIA national basketball tournaments during Thursday's selection shows.

The Rocky Mountain College women and Carroll College men were selected to host opening round games prior to the conclusion of the Frontier Conference tournament. The opening rounds begin Friday, March 11.

The Rocky women (26-4), who won the Frontier Conference for the first time more than 30 years with a win over Carroll on Tuesday, received a No. 2 seed. The Battlin' Bears open against Reinhardt University. The Carroll women (25-7) received a No. 3 seed with an at-large bid and will take on Lindsey Wilson (Ky.).

The University of Providence women (25-6) also received an at-large bid, snagging a No. 5 seed. The Argos will open against Talladega (Ala.), while the No. 8 Montana Western (15-13) women will play Science & Arts (Okla.).

The Montana Tech men (26-6), who also broke a long conference championship drought, received a No. 3 seed and will play Mid-America Christian (Okla.). The Carroll men (28-4) received an at-large bid as a No. 3 seed and will face No. 14 Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio).