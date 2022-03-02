Rocky Mountain College women claim first Frontier Conference championship since 1988

(Editor's note: RMC media release)

BILLINGS - The Battlin' Bears defended home court in the 2021-22 Frontier Conference Women's Basketball Tournament Championship Game. The Rocky women had a back and forth battle with Carroll College, but ultimately won 59 to 56. The Battlin' Bears are now 26-4, 12-3 on the year.

Rocky was led on offense by N' Dea Flye, who had a game high 24 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and three steals. Kloie Thatcher was three for three from deep, and had 16 points. The Battlin' Bears shot 45.7 percent from the field, 70 percent from the arc, and 66.7 percent from the line.

Carroll College (25-7, 11-4) was led by Christine Denny had 17 points and seven rebounds. Danielle Wagner had nine points and three rebounds. The Saints shot 36.2 percent from the field, 28.6 percent from deep, and 80 percent from the charity stripe.

Rocky had 12 points off turnovers to the Saints' 19 points. Rocky had 14 points in the paint, and Carroll had 28 points. Rocky shot 70 percent from deep.

The Battlin' Bears win the Frontier Conference Women's Basketball Tournament Championship on First Interstate Bank Court in the Fortin Education Center. The Rocky women are Co-Champions of the Frontier Conference regular season and Tournament Champions. This is the first conference championship season for the Battlin' Bears women since 1988.

Rocky will host an NAIA Opening Round site March 11 and 12, times to be announced.

