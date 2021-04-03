From saving, scoring shots to saving lives: Carroll College soccer players ready for life as nurses

HELENA — Most college athletes go pro in something other than their sport, and two Carroll College women's soccer seniors are trying to head into hospitals this fall as they graduate with nursing degrees this spring.

Sydney Green, a goalkeeper for the Fighting Saints, and Brynn Walker, a mid-fielder, are two seniors for Carroll who are taking on careers as nurses when they leave the pitch.

Green, originally from the Seattle area, said she’s trying to stay in Helena and has applied to St. Peter's Regional Health Medical Center because she loves the area.

"I really liked the area of Helena and I fell in love with Montana when I came here. So, staying in the area that I've kind of been in the last four years and exploring it a little more was was something I wanted to do," said Green.

Walker, a former Helena Capital Bruin, said she’s enjoyed growing up in Helena and getting a chance to play for a program she’s known her entire life but looks forward to moving on from Big Sky Country after her time in the purple and gold is up.

"I'm actually going to be going to Boise in the summer. I got accepted at St. Alphonsus in Boise, the hospital there," said Walker. "I love Montana, but I haven't really experienced anything else. And being young, I decided this was the best time to get out and experience something new."

Though this is their final season for the Fighting Saints, their head coach Dave Thorvilson said both will leave their marks on the program -- Walker as a mentor and Green as a leader.

“(Walker's) able to mentor some of our younger players. We brought in a big group of freshmen in the same position and to be able to see kind of her drive and her work ethic and how she balances soccer and school and still succeed on the soccer field, I think a huge benefit to our younger kids," said Thorvilson.

“(Green's) just truly been a leader for us, whether she's been starting or on the bench," said Thorvilson. "She's also one of our team captains, has been since last year as well. I don't want to say she's a team mom, but she keeps everybody in order."

Carroll College (4-2-1) wraps up its conference season this coming Monday and Tuesday when it hosts the College of Idaho with kickoff set for noon both days.