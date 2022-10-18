Carroll men tabbed as Frontier Conference favorite in preseason coaches poll

BILLINGS — With four first-place votes, the Carroll College men's basketball team has been picked to win the Frontier Conference in the preseason coaches poll released Tuesday during the league's virtual media day.

Carroll finished with 24 total voting points, two ahead of No. 2 Montana Tech, which received the other two first-place votes in the six-team Frontier. Montana Western was picked third with 17 points.

Montana State-Northern is slotted in the No. 4 position with 11 voting points, while Rocky Mountain College and Providence round out the poll tied for fifth with eight points each.

On Monday, Carroll's women were also picked to win the Frontier Conference. On Wednesday, the league will announce its preseason all-conference teams for men's and women's basketball

2022-23 Frontier Conference men's basketball coaches poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Carroll College (4), 24 points

2. Montana Tech (2), 22 points

3. Montana Western, 17 points

4. MSU-Northern, 11 points

T-5. Rocky Mountain, 8 points

T-5. Providence, 8 points

