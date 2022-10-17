Carroll women picked to win Frontier Conference in preseason coaches poll

BILLINGS — Carroll College has been picked as the women's basketball favorite in the Frontier Conference for the 2022-23 campaign, according to the preseason coaches poll released by the league during its virtual media day on Monday.

Carroll received five first-place votes and 25 voting points to earn the top spot in the six-team Frontier. Montana Western received one first-place vote and is picked second with 19.5 points.

Defending regular-season and Frontier tournament champion Rocky Mountain College is ranked third with 18 points. The Battlin' Bears made a run to the Round of 8 in last year's NAIA national tournament before losing to eventual national champion Thomas More.

The University of Providence was picked fourth with 12.5 points. Montana Tech (eight points) came in at No. 5 while MSU-Northern (seven points) rounds out the poll in sixth place.

The Frontier will release its women's basketball preseason all-conference team on Wednesday. The league will conduct its men's basketball virtual media day on Tuesday.

2022-23 Frontier Conference women's basketball coaches poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Carroll College (5), 25 points

2. UM Western (1), 19.5 points

3. Rocky, 18 points

4. Providence, 12.5 points

5. Montana Tech, 8 points

6. MSU-Northern, 7 points

