Carroll College maintains lead to Frontier Conference track and field title

HELENA — Leading heartily after the first day's events at the Frontier Conference Track and Field Championship meet, the Carroll College Fighting Saints continued to pile on Friday, totaling 581 team points en route to a Frontier Conference title.

Rocky Mountain College finished second in the first conference championship in 47 years with 265 points. University of Providence took third with 166, Montana Tech in its first year of competition took fourth with 60 points and Montana Western took fifth with 44 points.

Full results from the two days of events are below.

Men's Results

4x100 Meter Relay

1 Carroll, 42.84 seconds

1) #54 Hemsley, Chad

2) #73 Thurston, Broder

3) #44 Abell, Christopher

4) #74 Walburn, Lee

2) Providence, 49.30 seconds

1) #130 Robinson, Logan

2) #116 Foster, Jaden

3) #126 Mcmillan, Joe

4) #122 Kabbenhoft, Justin

3) Rocky Mountain College, 59.66 seconds

1) #157 Bethel, Caden

2) #167 McCauley, Carter

3) #171 Tomlin, Braden

4) #166 Lynch, Landon

1500 Meter Run

1 #175 Wilson, Jackson, RMC, 4:00.57

2 #172 Vanden Bos, Joseph, RMC, 4:05.81

3 #83 Barville, Ian, Montana Tech, 4:10.30

4 #95 Lamb, Joe, Montana Western, 4:12.58

5 #156 Beddow, George, RMC, 4:16.44

6 #51 Fisher, Jonah, Carroll, 4:19.70

7 #168 Piliero, Nico, RMC, 4:24.28

8 #96 Lavergne, Joel, Montana Western, 4:31.38

9 #84 Carriker, Charles, Montana Tech, 4:31.55

10 #174 Wilson, Ethan, RMC, 4:34.94

11 #63 Normandeau, James, Carroll, 4:55.20

110 Meter Hurdles

1 #44 Abell, Christopher, Carroll, 15.57

2 #74 Walburn, Lee, Carroll, 15.76

3 #61 Malone, Josh, Carroll, 16.06

4 #167 McCauley, Carter, RMC, 16.92

5 #124 Krabbenhoft, Justin, Providence, 17.16

6 #48 Brensdal, Bryan, Carroll, 18.61

400 Meter Dash

1 #52 Glaser, Brett, Carroll, 50.34

2 #65 Olmes, Alex, Carroll, 50.79

100 Meter Dash

1 #116 Foster, Jaden, Providence, 11.03

2 #157 Bethel, Caden, RMC, 11.15

3 #55 Henjum, Daniel, Carroll, 11.33

4 #56 Hill, Elias, Carroll, 11.34

5 #130 Lobinson, Logan, Providence, 11.54

800 Meter Run

1 #172 Vanden Bos, Joseph, RMC, 1:57.33

2 #175 Wilson, Jackson, RMC, 1:59.49

3 #86 Vetter, Jake, Montana Tech, 2:00.10

4 #53 Gottwals, Van, Carroll, 2:01.16

5 #68 Romney, Kaiden, Carroll, 2:04.26

6 #168 Piliero, Nico, RMC, 2:07.90

7 #156 Beddow, George, RMC, 2:11.38

8 #58 Langton, Anthony, Carroll, 2:12.21

9 #169 Stewart, Quinlan, RMC, 2:19.30

400 Meter Hurdles

1 #54 Hemsley, Chad, Carroll, 54.15

2 #157 Bethel, Caden, RMC, 58.36

3 #124 Krabbenhoft, Justin, Providnece, 1:02.09

4 #165 Lawry, Morgan, RMC, 1:05.6

5 #48 Brensdal, Bryan, Caroll, 1:09.88

200 Meter Dash

1 #116 Foster, Jaden, Providence, 21.96

2 #55 Henjum, Daniel, Carroll, 22.40

3 #56 Hill, Elias, Carroll, 22.80

4 #130 Robinson, Logan, Providence, 23.45

5 #167 McCauley, Carter, RMC, 24.28

6 #49 Burch, Ky, Carroll, 25.27

5000 Meter Run

1 #85 Sheppard, River, Montana Tech, 16:36.00

2 #67 Rector, Zach, Carroll, 16:51.94

3 #95 Lamb, Joe, Western, 17:04.83

4 #98 Vlasaty, Aidan, Western, 17:06.17

5 #119 Grafe, Nash, Providence, 17:37.95

6 #97 Lutz, Luke, Western, 18:10.18

7 #66 O'Sullivan, Joe, Carroll, 18:19.05

8 #47 Bawden, Conner, Carroll, DNF

4x400 Relay

1) Carroll, 3:23.41

1) #54 Hemsley, Chad

2) #52 Glaser, Brett

3) #65 Olmes, Alex

4) #73 Thurston, Broder

2) Providence, 3:32.88

1) #130 Robinson, Logan

2) #124 Krabbenhoft, Justin

3) #131 Wanner, Sage

4) #116 Foster, Jaden

3) RMC, 3:33.25

1) #157 Bethel, Caden

2) #171 Tomlin, Braden

3) #172 Vanden Bos, Joseph

4) #175 Wilson, Jackson

High Jump

1 #61 Malone, Josh, Carroll, 1.95m

2 #117 Fowler, Dawson, Providence, 1.90m

3 #74 Walburn, Lee, Carroll, 1.85m

4 #124 Krabbenhoft, Justin, Providence, 1.85m

5 #171 Tomlin, Braden, RMC, 1.85m

Pole Vault

1 #62 Neu, Justin, Carroll, 4.45m

2 #74 Walburn, Lee, Carroll, 4.15m

3 #126 Mcmillan, Joe, Providence, 3.85m

4 #171 Tomlin, Braden, RMC, 3.85m

5 #165 Lawry, Morgan, RMC, 3.10m

Long Jump

1 #61 Malone, Josh, Carroll, 6.73m

2 #52 Glaser, Brett, Carroll, 6.22m

3 #117 Fowler, Dawson, Providence, 6.59m

4 #50 Campbell, Shamrock, Carroll, 6.47m

5 #124 Krabbenhoft, Justin, Providence, 6.26m

6 #74 Walburn, Lee, Carroll, 5.84m

7 #49 Burch, Ky, Carroll, 5.72m

8 #56 Hill, Elias, Carroll, 5.68m

Triple Jump

1 #50 Campbell, Shamrock, Carroll, 14.20m

2 #117 Fowler, Dawson, Providence, 13.66m

3 #52 Glaser, Brett, Carroll, 13.19m

4 #165 Lawry, Morgan, RMC, 11.12m

Discus

1 #57 Kocab, Garrett, Carroll, 49.82m

2 #70 Schake, Drake, Carroll, 38.36m

3 #155 Barkell, Elijah, RMC, 37.89m

4 #166 Lynch, Landon, RMC, 36.96m

5 #71 Sellars, Timothy, Carroll, 36.25m

6 #163 Helmuth, Dalton, RMC, 30.97m

Javelin

1 #52 Glaser, Brett, Carroll, 48.22m

2 #49 Burch, Ky, Carroll, 47.76m

3 #59 Liday, Sam, Carroll, 46.05m

4 #163 Helmuth, Dalton, RMC, 36.48m

Shot Put

1 #57 Kocab, Garrett, Carroll, 15.31m

2 #155 Barkell, Elijah, RMC, 13.20m

3 #166 Lynch, Landon, RMC, 11.64m

4 #70 Schake, Drake, Carroll, 11.44m

5 #71 Sellars, Timothy, Carroll, 11.42m

4x800 Meter Relay

1) Carroll, 7:52.59

10,000 Meter Run

Hammer Throw

1#155 Barkell, Elijah, RMC, 44.41m

2 #166 Lynch, Landon, RMC, 35.68m

3 #163 Helmuth, Dalton, RMC, 33.68m

Decathlon

1 #74 Walburn, Lee, Carroll, 6528

2 #52 Glaser, Brett, Carroll, 5954

3 #56 Hill, Elias, Carroll, 5353

4 #171 Tomlin, Braden, RMC, 5308

Women's Results

4x100 Meter Relay

1) Carroll, 49.08

1) #17 Helterbran, Shae

2) #11 Endy, Brooke

3) #35 Rostad, Reilly

4) #3 Baxstresser, Paige

2) RMC, 52.78

1) #144 Mallory, Olivia

2) #138 Earling, Olivia

3) #147 Mulvehill, Breah

4) #133 Barney, Kinsley

1500 Meter Run

1 #143 Little Light, Sydney, RMC, 4:49.23

2 #92 O'Connor, Eireann, Montana Western, 4:57.2

3 #152 Stevens, Mei-Li, RMC, 5:02.95

4 #78 Kelly, Madison, Montana Tech, 5:08.17

5 #75 Buck, Karolyna, Montana Tech, 5:21.49

6 #149 Saarel, Larissa, RMC, 5:24.38

7 #22 Levinson, Finleigh, Carroll, 5:27.27

8 #5 Bomengen, McKenna, Carroll, 5:29.99

9 #91 May, Marley, Montana Western, 5:32.57

10 #107 Koech, Doreen, Providence, 5:34.80

11 #88 Baseley, Mason, Montana Western, 5:42.92

12 #134 Bracy, Carina, RMC, 5:56.92

100 Meter Hurdles

1 #18 Hillborn, Kamden, Carroll, 16.76

2 #14 Graham, Brette, Carroll, 17.06

3 #147 Mulvehill, Breah, RMC, 17.60

4 #12 Findon, Tavy, Carroll, 17.87

400 Meter Dash

1 #36 Sorini, Mar, Carroll, 1:01.31

2 #32 Picanco, Kate, Carroll, 1:01.85

3 #8 Cook, Kali, Carroll, 1:05.89

100 Meter Dash

1 #17 Helterbran, Shae, Carroll, 12.64

2 #3 Baxstresser, Paige, Carroll, 13.05

3 #11 Endy, Brooke, Carroll, 13.30

4 #133 Barney, Kinsley, RMC, 13.42

5 #23 Loveless, Sophie, Carroll, 13.79

6 #144 Mallory, Olivia, RMC, 14.58

800 Meter Run

1 #137 Dykstra Munsterman, Kendra, RMC, 2:18.81

2 #43 Yocum, Natalie, Carroll, 2:19.85

3 #143 Little Light, Sydney, RMC, 2:22.28

4 #24 Machado, Elly, Carroll, 2:26.25

5 #92 O'Connor, Eireann, Montana Western, 2:28.52

6 #20 Lambrecht, London, Carroll, 2:31.78

7 #75 Buck, Karolyna, Montana Tech, 2:37.32

8 #149 Saarel, Larissa, RMC, 2:55.09

9 #134 Bracy, Carina, RMC, 2:58.68

10 #151 Stevens, Guan-Yin, RMC, 2:59.19

400 Meter Hurdles

1 #14 Graham, Brette, Carroll, 1:11.23

2 #79 Manning, Carlin, Montana Tech, 1:18.02

200 Meter Dash

1 #3 Baxstresser, Paige, Carroll, 26.01

2 #138 Earling, Olivia, RMC, 26.89

3 #4 Boles, Madde, Carroll, 27.05

4 #133 Barney, Kinsley, RMC, 27.11

5 #144 Mallory, Olivia, RMC, 29.86

5,000 Meter Run

1 #81 Richtman, Becca, Montana Tech, 17:37.36

2 #42 Worley, Reghan, Carroll, 18:38.983 #76 Crissman, Riley, Montana Tech, 19:05.22

4 #87 Adams, Emma, Montana Western, 19:45.35

5 #89 Baseley, Morgan, Montana Western, 20:48.75

6 #94 Varner, Elizabeth, Montana Western, 21:03.28

7 #37 Stearns, Dylan, Carroll, 22:17.34

8 #77 Huss, Payton, Montana Tech, 23:07.97

9 #108 Lind, Riley, Providence, 25:14.42

4x400 Meter Relay

1) Carroll, 4:15.38

1) #36 Sorini, Mar

2) #32 Picanco, Kate

3) #24 Machado, Elly

4) #43 Yocum, Natalie

2) Rocky Mountain College, 4:30.08

1) #138 Earling, Olivia

2) #144 Mallory, Olivia

3) #147 Mulvehill, Brea

4) #133 Barney, Kinsley

3) Montana Western, 4:45.95

1) #92 O'Connor, Eireann

2) #91 May, Marley

3) #89 Baseley, Morgan

4) #87 Adams, Emma

High Jump

1 #4 Boles, Madde, Carroll, 1.62m

2 #9 Cooney, Alexis, Carroll, 1.47m

3 #147 Mulvehill, Breah, RMC, 1.47m

Pole Vault

1 #17 Helterbran, Shae, Carroll, 3.75m

2 #2 Bassett, Kelsey, Carroll, 3.57m

3 #13 Gallagher, Chloe, Carroll, 3.35m

4 #18 Hillborn, Kamden, Carroll, 3.20m

5 #145 Manecke, Dakota, RMC, 3.20m

6 #138 Earling, Olivia, RMC, 3.05m

7 #41 Weyer, Olivia, Carroll, 3.05m

8 #39 Turner, Angela, Carroll, 2.90m

9 #101 Clark, Mckenzie, Providence, 2.75m

Long Jump

1 #35 Rostad, Reilly, Carroll, 5.16m

2 #9 Cooney, Alexis, Carroll, 4.81m

3 #23 Loveless, Sophie, Carroll, 4.41m

4 #106 Gilbert, Kaitlyn, RMC, 4.41m

5 #147 Mulvehill, Breah, Providence, 4.16m

6 #31 Phelan, Maggie, Carroll, 4.11m

Triple Jump

1 #23 Loveless, Sophie, Carroll, 10.83m

2 #35 Rostad, Reilly, Carroll, 10.83m

3 #31 Phelan, Maggie, Carroll, 9.96m

4 #106 Gilbert, Kaitlyn, RMC, 9.48m

Discus

1 #111 Sanchez, Jillian, Providence, 39.29m

2 #19 Krueger, Nikki, Carroll, 38.46m

3 #102 Conner, Allyson, Providence, 35.43m

4 #30 Peterson, Abigail, Carroll, 33.12m

5 #38 Toth, Emerald, Carroll, 32.11m

6 #104 Evans, Kathryn, Providence, 30.17m

7 #34 Polk, Crisha, Carroll, 27.68m

8 #21 Lesnick, Hannah, Carroll, 25.05m

9 #10 Crumpler, Lydia, Carroll, 16.49m

Javelin

1 #101 Clark, Mckenzie, Providence, 42.22m

2 #1 Aklestad, Brielle, Carroll, 29.21m

3 #100 Chapman, Sloane, Providence, 29.21m

4 #16 Hagen, Gabriella, Carroll, 28.60m

5 #40 Warfle, Callie, Carroll, 25.86m

6 #6 Brown, Audrey, Carroll, 25.27m

7 #30 Peterson, Abigail, Carroll, 24.62m

8 #110 Purdy, Melissa, Providence, 22.72m

Shot Put

1 #19 Krueger, Nikki, Carroll, 14.07m

2 #111 Sanchez, Jillian, Providence, 11.84m

3 #38 Toth, Emerald, Carroll, 11.34m

4 #140 Halverson, Allison, RMC, 11.05m

5 #102 Conner, Allyson, Providence, 10.70m

6 #104 Evans, Kathryn, Providence, 10.45m

7 #34 Polk, Crisha, Carroll, 9.53m

8 #21 Lesnick, Hannah, Carroll, 8.99m

9 #10 Crumpler, Lydia, Carroll, 7.24m

Hammer Throw

1 #102 Conner, Allyson, Providence, 45.82m

2 #111 Sanchez, Jillian, Providence, 45.29m

3 #140 Halverson, Allison, RMC, 39.37m

4 #104 Evans, Kathryn, Providence, 39.84m

5 #21 Lesnick, Hannah, Carroll, 30.84m

4x800 Meter Relay

10,000 Meter Run

