Carroll Football hoping to be smooth ahead of Western

HELENA — When the Fighting Saints took the field for their second official scrimmage of the fall, the affair served as a dress rehearsal of sorts for Carroll ahead of their first test of the season in Dillon against the Montana Western Bulldogs.

"That's what today was about, again, communication. Make sure the special teams the guys have, you know, who's watching what position groups and you know, the lanes," said Purcell. "We want to make sure we're clear with the operation all the way around. Make sure they work, make sure the batteries work, make sure we don't have any situations where game day we are in panic mode. I want game day to be as smooth as smooth."

The last two matchups between the Bulldogs and the Fighting Saints were decided by a touchdown or less with the home team of either match taking the victory. With that knowledge in hand, and this year's early success in the spring, the Fighting Saints have just one thought in the mind as they prepare, win.

"I'm looking forward to going down there and beating them ultimately," said senior lineman Garrett Kocab. "I'm really excited to go down there. I love playing Western. They're a good hard, tough team. Some great guys down there."

With last fall getting cancelled due to COVID-19 and the Fighting Saints opting into the Frontier Conference's spring season, there are plenty of underclassmen who are looking forward to getting their first official college reps when they square off in Dillon this coming Saturday.

"Just getting to play in my first college game," said freshman runningback Cormac Benn. "My dad went to Carroll and I think that'd be cool for him to come watch me play in a football game."

The Fighting Saints open their season on Aug, 28 at 1 p.m. in Dillon against the Montana Western Bulldogs.