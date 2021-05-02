Carroll College's Alex Hoffman signs free-agent deal with New Orleans Saints

HELENA — From one Saints program to another, Alex Hoffman will an opportunity to shine yet again after signing an undrafted free-agent contract to join the NFL's New Orleans Saints.

Hoffman, from Draper, Utah, was once a quarterback and helped lead his high school to a state championship, but morphed into an offensive lineman during his time at Carroll College where he earned two Frontier Conference first-team all-conference awards.

In just five games this season, Hoffman helped lead the way on a dominant rushing attack that averaged nearly 200 yards per game for Carroll College, even more so in the 2019 season where the Fighting Saints rushed for an average of 213 yards per game.

Little is known about Hoffman's contract but, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football is reporting Hoffman will receive a $1,000 signing bonus.

This story will be updated.


