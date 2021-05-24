Carroll College football announces 2021 schedule

HELENA -- After claiming the Frontier Conference football crown in the spring, the Carroll College Fighting Saints are preparing for a 2021 campaign that begins on the road against Montana Western and features home-and-away series with Southern Oregon, Eastern Oregon and the College of Idaho.

Following the opening weekend in Dillon, the Fighting Saints will return home to take on the Montana Tech Orediggers before getting their first bye of the season on Sept. 11. Following the bye, the Fighting Saints will host Eastern Oregon University on Sept. 18.

On Sept. 25, the Fighting Saints get back on the road for two straight weeks to face Southern Oregon University and the College of Idaho.

The Fighting Saints will get a brief reprieve from the road when they host the Montana State-Northern Lights on Oct. 9 and have a bye week on Oct.16, before heading back out on the road for their final two road games of the season against Rocky Mountain College and Eastern Oregon.

The Fighting Saints will get the benefit of home turf for the final two weeks of the regular season when they host Southern Oregon on Nov. 6 and round out the regular season against the College of Idaho.

As of right now, there are no start times for games.

Carroll College 2021 football schedule

Aug. 28 -- at Montana Western

Sept. 4 -- vs. Montana Tech

Sept. 18 -- vs. Eastern Oregon

Sept. 25 -- at Southern Oregon

Oct. 2 -- at College of Idaho

Oct. 9 -- vs. MSU-Northern

Oct. 23 -- at Rocky Mountain College

Oct. 30 -- at Eastern Oregon

Nov. 6 -- vs. Southern Oregon

Nov. 13 -- vs. College of Idaho