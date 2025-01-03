Dallas-area native Jody Owens passing lessons from hall of fame career to current Bobcats

BOZEMAN — Montana State safeties coach Jody Owens has a care that runs deep for the Bobcats.

He was a Hall of Fame player, donning the blue and gold as a linebacker from 2008-12. Now, he's part of a coaching staff that has led the top-seeded Bobcats to a 15-0 record and a chance to win an FCS national championship on Monday night.

His start began in the same area the championship game is being played, as Owens hails from the Dallas area.

"Montana State has really given me a great foundation for life," Owens explained. "With all the people, all the relationships that I’ve created throughout my time here, coming in as a 17-year-old, and now being 34. It’s been a great part of my life."

MTN Archives

Montana State head coach Brent Vigen said Owens’ journey from Mesquite, Texas, to Montana State is what connects him most with recruits and builds relationships.

"We actually went to Seth Johnson’s home, he’s a Frisco native, and that was my first opportunity to listen to Jody in a home visit talk about his experience," Vigen recalled. "His experience as a metroplex native, coming up to Bozeman as a youngster, not really knowing what he was getting himself into, and how this place, Montana State and Bozeman changed his life."

It’s clear the Bobcats made an impact on Owens, but his legacy with Montana State as a player has a lasted impact, as well.

In his final season with MSU, the linebacker earned consensus All-America honors, Big Sky Conference defensive MVP and unanimous All-Big Sky honors for the second straight season. He was inducted into the Montana State Hall of Fame in 2023.

The lessons he took as a player are ones he still uses as a coach.

“(Former Montana State coach Rob) Ash, something that he taught me was, 'People don’t care what you know until they know that you care,'" Owens said.

One way he connects with his players is through the late great Kobe Bryant’s philosophy of the 'Mamba Mentality'.

"Just being consistent and dedicated, and doing what others are not willing to do," Owens said. "I think that’s what makes you different, and that’s why I’ve been able to do some of the things that I’ve been able to do as a player and as a coach, is just doing what others don’t want to do."

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State safeties coach Jody Owens looks on from sidelines at the semifinal game against South Dakota on Dec. 21, 2024.

Now, the hard work culminates to the moment of playing for a national championship on Monday night. And for Owens, there has been no better season to be a part of than this one.

"At Montana State, I’ve seen the highs," he said. "I’ve seen the lows. I’ve been a part of conference championships. I’ve been where we haven’t met that expectation.

"So, I would say, this year ranks number one for the various experience that I have here and having family here, with hope to be the last team standing, I think it’s a picture perfect story."

To play the championship game in the area that he's from has been a full-circle moment for Owens.

"It’ll be like a family reunion for us," he said. "To be a part of such a special thing, I think it all made sense why I had to wait so long for it to happen."