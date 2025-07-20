WATCH: Big Sky Conference football players mic'd up at youth clinic in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instructed kids during a youth football clinic at North Central High School on Saturday.

Two players from each of the Big Sky's 12 football members were in attendance at the camp, which drew dozens of local kids ready to go through drills and try to beat some of the best players from the Big Sky.

Photos: Big Sky Conference football players put on youth clinic in Spokane

Montana defensive lineman Kellen Detrick, Montana State offensive lineman JT Reed and UC Davis defensive back Rex Connors put on a microphone during the camp to provide a fun look at the sights and sounds from the event.

WATCH THE VIDEO: