High School College More Sports Watch Now
College

Photos: Big Sky Conference football players put on youth clinic in Spokane

Photos from the Big Sky Conference youth football clinic in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

Big Sky Conference youth football clinic Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference youth football clinic Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference youth football clinic Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference youth football clinic Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference youth football clinic Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference youth football clinic Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference youth football clinic Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference youth football clinic Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference youth football clinic Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference youth football clinic Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference youth football clinic Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference youth football clinic Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference youth football clinic Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference youth football clinic Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference youth football clinic Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference youth football clinic Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference youth football clinic Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference youth football clinic Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference youth football clinic Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference youth football clinic Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference youth football clinic Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference youth football clinic Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference youth football clinic Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference youth football clinic Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference youth football clinic Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Photos: Big Sky Conference football players put on youth clinic in Spokane

close-gallery
  • Big Sky Conference youth football clinic
  • Big Sky Conference youth football clinic
  • Big Sky Conference youth football clinic
  • Big Sky Conference youth football clinic
  • Big Sky Conference youth football clinic
  • Big Sky Conference youth football clinic
  • Big Sky Conference youth football clinic
  • Big Sky Conference youth football clinic
  • Big Sky Conference youth football clinic
  • Big Sky Conference youth football clinic
  • Big Sky Conference youth football clinic
  • Big Sky Conference youth football clinic
  • Big Sky Conference youth football clinic
  • Big Sky Conference youth football clinic
  • Big Sky Conference youth football clinic
  • Big Sky Conference youth football clinic
  • Big Sky Conference youth football clinic
  • Big Sky Conference youth football clinic
  • Big Sky Conference youth football clinic
  • Big Sky Conference youth football clinic
  • Big Sky Conference youth football clinic
  • Big Sky Conference youth football clinic
  • Big Sky Conference youth football clinic
  • Big Sky Conference youth football clinic
  • Big Sky Conference youth football clinic

Share

Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Players representing teams from the Big Sky Conference instruct kids at a youth football clinic during the Big Sky Kickoff at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 19, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next