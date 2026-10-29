Watch: 2026 Big Sky Conference Basketball Tip-Off Show

FARMINGTON, Utah — With the 2026-27 college basketball season just days away, Big Sky Conference host and reporter Meghan Robinson gets fans ready for the upcoming Big Sky season.

In the 2026 Big Sky Basketball Tip-Off Show, Robinson interviews both the men's and women's preseason favorites and MVPs. She talks to the coaches first: Tricia Binford and Matt Logie, both of Montana State.

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Both Bobcat teams were picked first in the Big Sky's preseason polls. The men return 11 players from last year's team that finished second in the Big Sky regular-season standings with an 18-14 overall record. They're projected to be led by 2025-26 first-team All-Big Sky performer Jed Miller, who averaged 14.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game last season.

The Montana State women return 10 players to the lineup from last season's team, which finished 27-8 overall and 16-2 in Big Sky play. Leading the Bobcats is Taylee Chirrick, the reigning Big Sky MVP and defensive player of the year. Entering her third season in Bozeman, Chirrick has averaged 12.7 points per game and totaled 251 steals in 66 career games.

Following the interviews with Binford and Logie, Robinson then talks with the preseason MVPs. Northern Colorado's Langston Reynolds is the men's preseason MVP, while Chirrick is the women's.

Reynolds is returning to the Big Sky after playing last season at Minnesota, where he averaged 11.6 points per game. He previously played for Northern Colorado and was voted a first-team All-Big Sky selection after the 2024-25 season when he averaged 16 points per game.

The 2026 Big Sky Basketball Tip-Off Show wraps up with Krista Redpath and Colter Nuanez joining to preview the entire league.

Watch the 2026 Big Sky Basketball Tip-Off Show: