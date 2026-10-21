Montana State women picked as Big Sky favorite; Taylee Chirrick preseason MVP

FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State headlines the Big Sky women’s basketball preseason polls and awards ahead of the 2026-27 season, as the Bobcats were selected to win the league by both the coaches and media while reigning conference MVP Taylee Chirrick earned preseason MVP honors, the league office announced Wednesday.

Montana State returns 10 players to the lineup from last season’s squad, which finished 27-8 overall and 16-2 in Big Sky play. Leading the Bobcats is Chirrick, the reigning Big Sky MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, who enters her third season in Bozeman.

Through her first two seasons, Chirrick has averaged 12.7 points per game while shooting nearly 43% from the floor. A two-time All-Big Sky Defensive Team selection, Chirrick has also totaled 251 steals in 66 career games.

Defending Big Sky champion Idaho was picked second in both preseason polls after a historic 2025-26 campaign that saw the Vandals finish 29-5 overall, 17-1 in conference action, and sweep the league’s regular-season and tournament titles. Idaho returns reigning Big Sky tournament MVP and preseason all-conference selection Hope Hassmann, who averaged 14.2 points per game last season for the Vandals.

Northern Colorado rounded out the top 3 in both preseason polls after finishing third in the Big Sky standings last season. The Bears are coming off a 23-win campaign and return key contributors Heather Baymon, Neenah George and Tatum West, who combined for more than 1,200 points and 500 rebounds last season.

Eastern Washington and Southern Utah rounded out the top five in both preseason polls, finishing fourth and fifth, respectively. The Eagles are led by Kourtney Grossman, a Billings West High School alum, and Elyn Bowers, while the Thunderbirds are led by Ava Uhrich. All three players were named preseason all-conference selections on Wednesday.

The Montana Lady Griz came in sixth in the coaches poll and seventh in the media poll. UM's Avery Waddington was named preseason All-Big Sky.

The Big Sky welcomes two new women’s basketball programs for the 2026-27 season, as Southern Utah and Utah Tech join the league to bring the membership to 11 institutions for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

The 2026-27 women’s basketball season will officially begin on Monday, Nov. 2.

The 2027 Big Sky Basketball Championships in Boise, Idaho will take place from March 5-10 inside Idaho Central Arena.

Big Sky Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Team

Taylee Chirrick, Montana State (Preseason MVP)

Hope Hassmann, Idaho

Kourtney Grossman, Eastern Washington

Addison Harris, Montana State

Ava Uhrich, Southern Utah

Avery Waddington, Montana

Elyn Bowers, Eastern Washington

2026-27 Big Sky Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1. Montana State (9) – 99

2. Idaho (2) – 90

3. Northern Colorado – 76

4. Eastern Washington – 71

5. Southern Utah – 67

6. Montana – 54

7. Idaho State – 49

8. Weber State- 32

9. Portland State – 30

10. Northern Arizona – 27

11. Utah Tech – 10

2026-27 Big Sky Women’s Basketball Preseason Media Poll

1. Montana State (23) – 283

2. Idaho (3) – 254

3. Northern Colorado – 214

4. Eastern Washington – 197

5. Southern Utah – 173

6. Idaho State – 157

7. Montana – 149

8. Northern Arizona – 110

9. Weber State – 70

10. Portland State – 63

11. Utah Tech - 46

