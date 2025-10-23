Treasure State well-represented on preseason women's basketball All-Big Sky team

FARMINGTON, Utah — The 2025-26 Big Sky women's basketball preseason team has been revealed, the conference office announced Thursday. Sacramento State's Benthe Versteeg highlights the team, earning preseason MVP honors.

Versteeg represents one of five schools through the six-member preseason all-conference team.

Versteeg enters her redshirt senior season as one of the league's most impactful returners, collecting All-Big Sky first-team honors a season ago. In her 2024-25 campaign, she led the conference in assists with 208, nearly 40 more than anyone else in the conference. The Hornet also ranked in the top 10 in the conference in scoring (10th), total points (eighth), field goals made (seventh), assist-to-turnover ratio (seventh), steals (eighth) and minutes (second). Her defensive efforts have earned her a spot on the Big Sky all-defensive team twice in as many years.

The Lady Griz of Montana are the only school represented on the preseason all-conference team twice with Mack Konig and Avery Waddington. The Lady Griz duo led the squad a season ago as the two highest-point scorers on the team, both averaging 10-plus points per game. Montana enters the first full season of the Nate Harris era, who led the team to a championship appearance in Boise, Idaho, to close out the 2024-25 season.

Taylee Chirrick and the Bobcats will look to defend their regular-season title and Big Sky tournament crown this season as Montana State is coming off of one of the most historic seasons in program history. Chirrick played a crucial role in helping the Bobcats to the first 30-win season in Big Sky women's basketball history, which ended in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. As a true freshman, Chirrick earned defensive player of the year honors racking up 113 steals on the season, which led the Big Sky and ranked sixth in the nation.

Eastern Washington's Kourtney Grossman also earns a preseason all-conference team nod. The Billings native is coming off a stellar freshman campaign in Cheney, Wash., where she averaged a double-double, earning her freshman of the year honors. Grossman recorded 14 double-doubles in 30 games played last season. She closed out her rookie year with Big Sky all-conference honorable mention recognition.

Hope Hassmann of Idaho is the final member of the preseason all-conference team. Hassmann led the Vandals to a historic first season for Arthur Moreira, where the team hit the 18-win mark. Hassmann led the Big Sky in free throw percentage last year at 92.3%. She also led a talented Vandals squad in 3-pointers (42) and assists (105). The 2024-25 season was her first in the league, and her impact was good enough to earn Big Sky all-conference honorable mention honors.

Montana State is the league’s preseason favorite, as the Bobcats topped both the preseason coaches’ and media polls. Montana and Idaho were picked to finish second and third in both polls, respectively.

The 2026 Big Sky Basketball Championships in Boise will take place from March 7-11 inside Idaho Central Arena. Visit StarchMadness.com for more details.

2025-26 Big Sky Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Team

Benthe Versteeg, Sacramento State (preseason MVP)

Mack Konig, Montana

Taylee Chirrick, Montana State

Kourtney Grossman, Eastern Washington

Avery Waddington, Montana

Hope Hassmann, Idaho