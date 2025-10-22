Montana State, Montana top Big Sky Conference women's basketball preseason polls

FARMINGTON, Utah — After a 30-win campaign a season ago, the Montana State Bobcats begin their title defense as Big Sky Conference preseason favorites of both the coaches' and media polls leading up to the 2025-26 women's basketball season, the league office announced Wednesday.

The Bobcats received five first-place votes in the coaches’ poll and 11 in the media poll compared to Montana's three first-place votes in the coaches' poll and seven in the media poll. Idaho and Idaho State gathered the final two first-place votes in the coaches poll.

Montana State finished its last campaign with a 30-4 overall record, the first Big Sky team to reach the 30-win mark, and a 17-1 mark in Big Sky action. The Bobcats swept the Big Sky titles, earning their eighth regular-season crown and fourth tournament title. The season came to a close in Columbus, Ohio, where the Bobcats faced the Buckeyes of Ohio State in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Montana has been projected as this season’s runner-up by both coaches and media, as the Lady Griz return a strong core that includes a second-team all-conference player in Mack Konig. Head coach Nate Harris is entering his first full season at the helm of the Lady Griz program after leading the team to a championship appearance in Boise, Idaho, a season ago.

Idaho rounds out the top three in both polls after a record-setting season under first-year head coach Arthur Moreira. The Vandals went 18-12 overall a season ago and look to build on that with strong offensive production returning in Sarah Brans and Hope Hassmann.

Full results of both the coaches’ and media polls can be found below.

The 2025-26 Big Sky women’s basketball preseason all-conference team and most valuable player will be announced Thursday.

The 2026 Big Sky basketball championships in Boise will take place from March 7-11 inside Idaho Central Arena. Visit StarchMadness.com for more details.

2025-26 Big Sky Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1: Montana State (5) – 74

2: Montana (3) – 72

3: Idaho (1) – 65

4: Idaho State (1) – 57

5: Sacramento State – 50

6: Eastern Washington – 38

7: Northern Colorado – 36

8: Weber State – 28

T9: Northern Arizona – 15

T9: Portland State – 15

() – Denotes First-Place Votes

2025-26 Big Sky Women’s Basketball Preseason Media Poll

1: Montana State (11) – 238

2: Montana (7) – 224

3: Idaho (7) – 220

4: Sacramento State (2) – 177

5: Idaho State – 161

6: Eastern Washington – 123

7: Weber State – 120

8: Northern Arizona – 102

9: Northern Colorado – 86

10: Portland State – 34

() – Denotes First-Place Votes