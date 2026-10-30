This Week in Big Sky Football (Oct. 29, 2026)

FARMINGTON, Utah — Less than a month to go in the regular season, and Saturday's contest feels like a must-win game for both UC Davis and Weber State.

The top-25 matchup between the No. 20 Aggies and No. 22 Wildcats in Ogden, Utah, is the Big Sky Conference game of the week as both teams look to bolster their postseason resumes. Big Sky host and reporter Meghan Robinson previews the game to lead off the Oct. 29 episode of "This Week in Big Sky Football".

Robinson interviews Weber State quarterback Nate Dahle and Davis running back Jordan Fisher to look ahead at the pivotal matchup. The Wildcats own a 7-5 edge in the all-time series, but the Aggies have won the past two meetings, including a 34-12 win last season.

Next on the show is a conversation with Big Sky deputy commissioner Dan Satter, who discusses how the Big Sky makes its football schedule. The conference released its 2027 schedule this week, which features 12 teams playing nine-game league slates. Southern Utah plays only eight conference games in 2027. Satter talks about the parameters that go into making the schedule.

Robinson closes out this week's show with Stats Perform/The Analyst FCS senior editor Craig Haley to talk about Saturday's schedule of Big Sky games.

Watch the Oct. 29 edition of "This Week in Big Sky Football" below.