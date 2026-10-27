Big Sky unveils conference football schedule for 2027 season

MISSOULA — Montana will open the 2027 Big Sky Conference football season at Weber State on Aug. 28 while Montana State will host Idaho State, the league announced Tuesday.

The Big Sky revealed its full slate for the 2027 season, which will again open with conference play in the first week and feature nine league games for each team. Due to the odd number of teams in the Big Sky, Southern Utah will play only eight conference games.

Following their season-opening Big Sky matchups on Aug. 28, teams turn to non-conference games in the second, third and fourth weeks of the season and will return to Big Sky play Sept. 25.

Montana State, which has won the past two Big Sky championships and currently sits atop the league standings, will have an open weekend on Sept. 25 and close with eight consecutive weeks of conference games. The Bobcats will have five home conference games in 2027, including the season opener against Idaho State.

Montana State will also host Portland State (Oct. 9), Utah Tech (Oct. 23), Idaho (Oct. 30) and Northern Colorado (Nov. 13). The Bobcats will play road games at UC Davis (Oct. 2), Cal Poly (Oct. 16), Southern Utah (Nov. 6) and Montana (Nov. 20).

The Bobcats' non-conference schedule features a game versus North Dakota State at the Vegas Kickoff Classic on Labor Day Weekend. The Cats and Bison will play at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sept. 2, 3 or 4. MSU will also have home games against Drake on Sept. 11 and Tennessee Tech on Sept. 18.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, will have only four home Big Sky games in 2027: Cal Poly (Sept. 25), Eastern Washington (Oct. 16), Northern Arizona (Nov. 6) and the Brawl of the Wild on Nov. 20. In addition to Weber State, Montana will travel to Idaho (Oct. 2), Idaho State (Oct. 9), Portland State (Oct. 23) and Utah Tech (Nov. 13). The Grizzlies' open date is Oct. 30.

Montana has previously announced 2027 non-conference games versus Lehigh on Sept. 4, Central Washington on Sept. 11 and West Florida on Sept. 18. All three games are slated to be played in Missoula.

The 2027 football schedules for Montana and Montana State are below. The complete Big Sky schedules are available at bigskyconf.com. Kickoff times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

2027 Montana football schedule

*Big Sky Conference game

Aug. 28: at Weber State*

Sept. 4: vs. Lehigh

Sept. 11: vs. Central Washington

Sept. 18: vs. West Florida

Sept. 25: vs. Cal Poly*

Oct. 2: at Idaho*

Oct. 9: at Idaho State*

Oct. 16: vs. Eastern Washington*

Oct. 23: at Portland State*

Oct. 30: Open

Nov. 6: vs. Northern Arizona*

Nov. 13: at Utah Tech*

Nov. 20: vs. Montana State*

2027 Montana State football schedule

*Big Sky Conference game

Aug. 28: vs. Idaho State*

Sept. 2-4: vs. North Dakota State (at Las Vegas)

Sept. 11: vs. Drake

Sept. 18: vs. Tennessee Tech

Sept. 25: Open

Oct. 2: at UC Davis*

Oct. 9: vs. Portland State*

Oct. 16: at Cal Poly*

Oct. 23: vs. Utah Tech*

Oct. 30: vs. Idaho*

Nov. 6: at Southern Utah*

Nov. 13: vs. Northern Colorado*

Nov. 20: at Montana*

