This Week in Big Sky Football (Nov. 5, 2026)

FARMINGTON, Utah — No. 3 Montana State travels to No. 22 Idaho State as both teams look to strengthen their playoff resumes in a pivotal top-25 Big Sky Conference clash on Saturday.

The matchup serves as the game of the week for "This Week in Big Sky Football" hosted by Meghan Robinson.

The Bobcats and Bengals have met 85 times on the football field, with Montana State holding a 51-31-3 all-time series lead. The Bobcats have won 15 of the last 16 meetings overall, with the lone blemish being a 24-17 loss in 2018 to the Bengals.

To preview the game, Robinson talks with Idaho State freshman defensive end Trehsyn Fesili and Montana State freshman receiver Carter Dahlke.

Robinson continues the show with a conversation with Montana wide receiver Brooks Davis, who was the Big Sky and FCS offensive player of the week after hauling in nine catches for 231 yards and three touchdowns in the Grizzlies' win over Eastern Washington.

Finally, Montana State athletic director Leon Costello joins the show to talk about the FCS playoff committee. Costello is the Big Sky's representative in the committee and serves as the vice chair. The committee released its second in-season top 10 rankings on Thursday.

Watch the Nov. 5 edition of "This Week in Big Sky Football" below.