Montana State holds at No. 1 in FCS playoff committee's final top 10 rankings

Defending national champion Montana State is again ranked No. 1 in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee's final top 10 rankings, which were released Thursday.

The Bobcats, coming off a 61-7 shellacking of Cal Poly at home on Saturday, are 8-1 overall and ranked No. 3 in the latest Stats Perform top 25 media poll. MSU is 5-1 in Big Sky Conference play, with its only loss coming Oct. 2 on the road against Idaho, 35-34.

The NCAA FCS Football Committee announces its Top 10 Rankings based on results through November 05, 2026. 🏈 #FCS https://t.co/PbVMXNhpk8 — NCAA FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) November 5, 2026

Similar to the first midseason rankings released in October, the Bobcats are one of two Big Sky teams listed. Northern Arizona (7-2, 5-1) is ranked by the committee in the No. 6 slot.

Tarleton State (9-0) again checks in at No. 2 while Stephen F. Austin (9-0) is third. At No. 4 is South Dakota State (7-2) followed by Youngstown State at No. 5 (7-2). Austin Peay, South Dakota, Tennessee Tech and Lamar make up the rest of the top 10.

Thursday's rankings are the last of two released by the committee during the season. The rankings provide a look at which teams are in contention for receiving first-round byes in the 24-team postseason bracket.

The 2026 FCS playoff bracket will be revealed on Sunday, Nov. 22, with the first games being played the weekend of Nov. 28. The national championship game is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 11, 2027, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

