This Week in Big Sky Football (Aug. 27, 2026)

FARMINGTON, Utah — Big Sky Conference host and reporter Meghan Robinson is back with the first edition of "This Week in Big Sky Football" for the 2026 season.

Robinson begins the show talking about the Big Sky game of the week between Utah Tech and reigning national champion Montana State. The Trailblazers host the Bobcats at 8 p.m. Saturday inside Greater Zion Stadium in St. George, Utah. The game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on The Spot – MTN across Montana.

Coaches Lance Anderson of Utah Tech and Brent Vigen of Montana State join the show to preview the game and talk about the season ahead.

The episode continues with a sit-down conversation with Montana running back Eli Gillman, who was voted the Big Sky's preseason offensive MVP. Gillman needs just 394 rushing yards to become UM's all-time leading rusher.

Finally, Devin Dixon of The Fan Sports Network joins the show to talk Utah Tech football and make his predictions for the first week of games in the Big Sky Conference. Dixon will be on the home radio call for the Trailblazers' game versus Montana State.

Watch the full episode of "This Week in Big Sky Football" below.