How to watch the Montana and Montana State football games on Saturday, Aug. 29

The 2026 college football season is upon us, and Scripps Sports opens with a pair of Big Sky Conference matchups.

Montana kicks off the Bobby Kennedy era with a home date with Southern Utah, while reigning FCS national champion Montana State begins its title defense on the road at Utah Tech. Both games will be produced by Scripps Sports and air on the Montana Television Network.

The Grizzlies take on the Thunderbirds, who are making their return to the Big Sky after a brief hiatus. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. That game will air on CBS affiliates across Montana — KPAX in Missoula and the Flathead Valley, KTVQ in Billings, KBZK in Bozeman, KXLF in Butte, KRTV in Great Falls and KXLH in Helena.

The Trailblazers of Utah Tech are making their Big Sky debut against the Bobcats. Kickoff from St. George, Utah, is scheduled for 8 p.m. Utah Tech and Montana State will air on The Spot – MTN across Montana.

The Spot – MTN is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

HOW TO WATCH THE SPOT – MTN



LOCATION OVER THE AIR DIRECTV SPECTRUM Billings 2.2 5 11 Bozeman 7.2 14 11 Butte 4.2 14 11 Great Falls 3.2 4 12 Helena 12.2 N/A 11 Missoula 8.2 9 18

Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.

The Saturday Showdown Pregame Show kicks off Scripps Sports' coverage beginning at 6 p.m. on CBS affiliates. The Saturday Showdown Postgame show will immediately follow the Bobcats and Trailblazers on The Spot – MTN.