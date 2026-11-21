BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College men's soccer team earned a trip to the NAIA National Championship final site with a 2-0 victory Saturday over Dordt (Iowa) at Herb Klindt Field.

Antonio Morales got the scoring started for the Battlin' Bears with a goal 13:18 in the opening half. Espoir Mayele was credited with the assist as Rocky took a 1-0 lead.

The Bears added to that advantage on a goal by Henry Chalkley, the Cascade Collegiate Conference defensive player of the year, at 23:15 of the first half. That goal was assisted by Aaron Lawson as Rocky went up by two goals.

Rocky outshot Dordt 22-4 while putting 14 shots on frame. The Bears limited Dordt to just one shot on goal. Dordt was called for 14 fouls to just six for Rocky. Dordt goalkeeper Alvaro Boned made 10 saves.

The Battlin' Bears are now on their way to the tournament's final site — at the Orange Beach Sportsplex in Orange Beach, Ala. — for the first time since 2018 and for just the third time in program history. Rocky, now 14-0-4, will play Oklahoma Wesleyan on Nov. 30.

