Rob McManus continuing steeplechase legacy at third consecutive NCAA outdoor championship meet

BOZEMAN — Montana State is sending a handful of qualifiers to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon next week with Rob McManus returning for the third time in his signature event, the 3000-meter steeplechase.

STEEPLE U IS STILL HERE



ROB MCMANUS BOOKS A TRIP TO NATIONALS FOR THE THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR IN THE STEEPLECHASE! — Montana State TF/XC (@MSUBobcatsTFXC) May 30, 2025

“This year, just coming back again, I feel even more confident in myself and my ability,” McManus said. “I’ve run PR’s this season, and so I’m just super excited to get back.”

McManus became the back-to-back titleholder in the steeplechase at the Big Sky championships last month. He finished second in his heat and had the third-fastest mark in the field at the NCAA West First Rounds on May 30.

𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞-𝗧𝗢-𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣



Rob McManus wins his second straight Big Sky title in the 3,000 meter steeplechase! — Montana State TF/XC (@MSUBobcatsTFXC) May 16, 2025

McManus is no stranger to the national stage, as he’s competed in two NCAA cross country championships, an NCAA indoor championship and now heads to his third outdoor championship.

“He definitely has a lot of experience, I think he knows what he’s up against,” Montana State coach Lyle Weese said. “I think that he will be ready for it, and he’s going to go out there and run a great race on Wednesday, hopefully work his way through to the final on Friday, and he has a chance of really doing well in that final on Friday.”

“I’m definitely going to be thinking back to the last few national meets that I’ve been to. Last year didn’t end exactly how I hoped being the first one out of the final, but I think that’s just going to fuel me for next week, and I’m just really excited to go out there and prove myself.”

He will be the sole representative in steeplechase for MSU next week, which differs from years prior when he competed with teammates alongside him in the event.

“It’s a little weird, because I’ve had teammates with me at the national meets the last few years,” he explained. “Guys that I’ve really looked up to, Levi (Taylor), Duncan (Hamilton), all those guys, and I think just I’m in that position now that they were in back then, where I’m like the older guy on the team, the guy that’s been around the block a few times, and I’m just really excited to get out there and represent MSU as the sole athlete.”

Weese has seen McManus grow into that leader and veteran and emphasized how important he is to the team.

“He is such a good teammate,” Weese said. “He really puts in the effort to making sure his teammates are okay. I mean all the guys on the team, they tease each other quite a bit, but I just have always had the feeling that Rob was there for his teammates and always willing to help out.”

Now, he heads back to Hayward Field hoping to have his best performance yet on the national stage.

“I think it’s just pretty cool, growing up in high school and everything, I’d watch a lot of really talented athletes compete at Eugene whether it was NCAA nationals or Olympic Trials or something, and it’s really special to suddenly be on that stage myself and compete on that track,” McManus said.

McManus competes in the semifinals at 5:38 p.m. Mountain time on Wednesday to try and qualify for the finals in his event which take place on Friday.

