Rimrock Rivalry: MSU Billings women use big second quarter to surge past Rocky Mountain

BILLINGS — MSU Billings put together a 20-2 run in the second quarter en route to a 77-49 women's basketball win over Rocky Mountain at Alterowitz Gymnasium on Wednesday.

Aspen Giese scored a game-high 23 points to lead four Yellowjackets in double figures. Layla Baumann added 12 points and Indie Browning 11, while Dyauni Boyce had a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Like the teams' first meeting on Nov. 20 — a 65-47 MSUB exhibition win — Rocky jumped out to an early lead on Wednesday. The Battlin' Bears led 20-16 after the first quarter but were outscored 31-11 in the second and 16-6 in the third.

During the second quarter, MSUB made 12 of 19 field goals, including a 7-for-12 effort from 3-point range. Giese made three 3s in the period, Boyce made two and Browning and Kortney Nelson each made one.

For the game, the 'Jackets made 15 3-pointers to the Bears' five. Giese was 7 of 13 from behind the arc.

Paige Wasson led Rocky with 17 points.

MSUB improved to 10-1 with the win and has now won nine consecutive games. The Yellowjackets are back home Friday for a game against Montana Western.

Rocky, meanwhile, is 6-3 on the season and will next play at the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Ariz. The Battlin' Bears will face Loyola University New Orleans on Dec. 18 and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Ariz.) on Dec. 20.

