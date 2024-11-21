MSU Billings women rally from 14 down, beat Rocky 65-47 in Rimrock Rivalry

BILLINGS — A 14-point lead disappeared in a hurry for Rocky Mountain College's basketball women as MSU Billings burned off a 31-3 run in the opening half on the way to a 65-47 exhibition road win.

The Battlin' Bears led 20-6 but went ice cold over the next 20 minutes while MSUB couldn't seem to miss for a long stretch. The Yellowjackets outscored RMC 33-6 in the second quarter and 16-4 in the third while never trailing again. MSUB led by as many as 26.

Dyauni Boyce led everyone in scoring with 19 points for the Yellowjackets, followed by Aspen Giese with 11 and 12 rebounds. Kortney Nelson added 10 while Chloe Williams collected six rebounds and four steals.

Sydney Dethman, the 6-foot-3 Fresno State transfer, led Rocky (4-3) with 13 points while four players scored six apiece. Iliana Moran added four assists and two steals.

Rocky (4-2) travels to Dickinson, North Dakota, for a pair of matchups against future Frontier Conference foes Dickinson State and Valley City State on Friday, November 29, and Saturday, November 30.

MSUB (6-1) hosts Minot State Saturday at 1 p.m.