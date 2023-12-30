Press conference: South Dakota State's Jimmy Rogers, players meet media

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Montana and South Dakota State are set to square off for the NCAA Division I Football Championship on Jan. 7 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. On Thursday, SDSU met the media during an NCAA press conference via Zoom.

Jackrabbits coach Jimmy Rogers, quarterback Mark Gronowski, offensive lineman Mason McCormick and linebacker Adam Bock discussed the team's preparation for the championship game, among other topics. SDSU is the defending FCS national champion and is riding a 28-game winning streak into its matchup with Montana.

To watch the full press conference, see the video player above. To watch Montana's press conference from Thursday, click here.