Press conference: Montana's Bobby Hauck, Braxton Hill, A.J. Forbes talk title game

MISSOULA — As the Montana football team gets set to face South Dakota State for the NCAA Division I Football Championship on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas, Griz coach Bobby Hauck, linebacker Braxton Hill and offensive lineman A.J. Forbes spoke to members of the media Thursday during a press conference over Zoom.

Hauck, Hill and Forbes discussed the Grizzlies' playoff run, their preparation for the championship game and the challenge of facing top-seeded defending FCS champion South Dakota State, among other topics.

The Grizzlies are making their eighth all-time appearance in the title game and their first since 2009. Hauck is taking Montana to the championship for the fourth time in his career as UM's coach. To watch the full press conference, see the video player above.