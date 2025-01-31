Montanans Clay Bignell, Tucker Meyer land new FBS position-coaching jobs

MISSOULA — As the coaching carousels around college football continue, a pair of Montana natives recently landed jobs coaching position groups at FBS schools.

Helena's Clay Bignell was announced as New Mexico's new safeties coach, while Fairfield's Tucker Meyer was announced as Fresno State's nickels coach on Jan. 24.

Bignell joins former Idaho head coach Jason Eck's staff in Albuquerque, N.M. Eck is in his first year as the head man at New Mexico, which competes in the Mountain West Conference.

Bignell, a Helena Capital graduate, was a two-time All-Big Sky Conference selection at linebacker at Montana State as well in his playing days.

Grateful for the opportunity! Fired up to join the Lobo Family! https://t.co/OCWVnERdEg — Clay Bignell (@CoachBignell) January 31, 2025

"Grateful for the opportunity! Fired up to join the Lobo Family!" Bignell wrote on social media.

Bignell was most recently the defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Southern Miss in 2024. That came after he spent two seasons at Eastern Illinois where he held roles like defensive coordinator, safeties coach and passing game coordinator.

Bignell has also had stops at Vanderbilt, East Carolina, Notre Dame, Northwestern, Montana State and Montana Western.

Meyer joins the staff at Fresno State which is now headed by former North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz, who was hired by the Bulldogs in December. Meyer was previously at UCLA this past season where he was a special teams analyst.

Prior to that, Meyer worked with Entz at NDSU in 2023 where he was a defensive quality control coach and assisted with outside linebackers as well.

Fired up for this opportunity. Go Bulldogs! https://t.co/L7qObBiMsd — Tucker Meyer (@CoachTMeyer21) January 25, 2025

"Fired up for this opportunity. Go Bulldogs!" Meyer wrote on social media.

Meyer, who played football at Rocky Mountain College and graduated in 2017, has also had coaching stops at Charlotte, Mississippi State, Montana, Rocky and Dickinson State.

Fresno State currently competes in the Mountain West as well but will make a move to the Pac-12 in 2026.

